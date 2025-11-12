Tata Sierra to Get 1.5L NA Petrol Engine – Affordable SUV Power, Better Mileage & Smart New Strategy!

Tata Motors is preparing the launch of a new version of the upcoming Sierra SUV with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine will feature on entry-level models of the SUV to make the SUV more affordable and easier to own.
The company has been working on two gasoline engines for Sierra, one being the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that many saw at the Auto Expo 2023, the other is this new 1.5-litre NA version. The NA unit is simpler, lighter, and expected to be more fuel-efficient.
It’s a new engine that Tata has built on the same base as its turbo-petrol engine, sans the turbocharger, with a port fuel injection system. That reduces the cost of this engine and makes the engine much easier to maintain too. This also improves fuel efficiency, something most buyers in this segment look for.
Some of the expected information includes:
- Power output of about 120hp
- Torque of about 140Nm
- 4-cylinder layout
- Full E20 fuel compatibility from the outset
- Focus on low NVH levels, smooth running
The idea of Tata, quite logically put, would be to use this new 1.5-litre NA engine to attract customers who want a comfortable SUV but don’t need very high performance. This will help Tata price the Sierra more aggressively and reach a wider audience.
In the mid-size SUV segment, such engines still command the biggest volumes. Take, for instance, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos; both use similar 1.5-liter petrols that together account for close to 60 percent of total sales. That’s indicative of the fact that for most buyers, reliability and economy override the need for outright power. Tata is likely thinking on similar lines by offering customers a choice between a basic, efficient unit and a more powerful turbocharged version for enthusiasts.
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol will continue to be offered in the higher variants of the Sierra, Harrier, and Safari, churning out close to 170hp and 280Nm. It will use direct injection and advanced turbo technology to deliver stronger performance.
There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel option later, which means the Sierra will have a total of three different powertrain choices – something that will make it very appealing to a wide range of customers.
This new range of engines will address the long-pending void in Tata’s petrol lineup. The 1.5 NA motor will supplement the company’s smaller 1.2-litre petrol engines already seen in cars like the Nexon and Altroz.
In layman’s terms, Tata is trying to achieve a balance between performance and efficiency. While Mahindra continues with its high-output turbo engines, Tata is being more practical by retaining a mix of both.
The Sierra with the 1.5-litre NA petrol will likely become the most accessible version of the SUV once it goes on sale later this month. At a good price, many people who would like to get themselves a strong and reliable family SUV without spending too much cash for it could be attracted to it.
It might just do for Tata what the Nexon once did: give the brand a fresh push in one of India’s most competitive SUV segments.