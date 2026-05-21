New Tata Tiago And Tiago EV Revealed Before Launch With Fresh Design

For many Indian buyers, the Tiago has been one of those cars that quietly stayed relevant over the years. It has been used as a first family car, a city hatchback for daily office runs, and even as an affordable EV for people stepping into electric mobility for the first time. Now, ahead of their May 28 launch, the updated Tiago and Tiago EV have finally been revealed with a much fresher look and a few important upgrades.
Both versions now get a sharper design than before. The styling changes are noticeable from almost every angle, especially at the front and rear. While the overall shape remains familiar, the hatchback now appears more modern and sporty than the outgoing version.
Fresh design with sharper styling
The front section now looks much more modern than before. Both versions get slimmer headlamps with eyebrow-style LED DRLs and a cleaner layout.
The ICE version uses a gloss black grille, while the EV gets a closed front design with body-coloured treatment. The bumpers are also completely new.
A large lower air intake can be seen on both models, although the EV version gets a smaller opening compared to the petrol hatchback.
Other exterior changes include:
- New LED headlamp setup
- Vertical detailing on bumper edges
- Redesigned alloy wheels
- Black cladding around wheel arches
- New rear bumper design
The EV version also gets aero-style wheel inserts for better airflow.
From the rear, the hatchback now looks wider than before due to the new tail lamp setup. The taillights now use vertical LED elements connected through a thick black strip across the tailgate.
The rear section also gets:
- Roof spoiler
- Shark fin antenna
- New reflectors
- Revised tailgate styling
ICE and EV get small visual differences
Both versions look similar at first glance, but there are a few noticeable changes between them.
The petrol model gets fog lamps placed inside the bumper, while the EV skips them completely. Chrome detailing on the door handles and window line is also seen on the petrol version, while the EV keeps a cleaner finish.
Another detail visible in teaser images is the camera placement under the ORVMs and front bumper. This confirms the addition of a 360-degree camera system, which could become a major feature in this segment.
Cabin updates and expected features
The cabin has not been fully revealed yet, but a few details are already expected from the updated models.
The dashboard layout is likely to continue with the newer setup introduced earlier, including the illuminated steering wheel logo and larger infotainment screen, so this facelift is expected to fine-tune the design rather than change everything again.
A few cabin highlights expected on the updated Tiago range include:
- New free-standing digital instrument cluster
- 10.25-inch infotainment system expected to continue
- New steering wheel design with illuminated logo
Other expected features include:
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- Cruise control
- Automatic climate control
- Cooled glovebox
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
A major change expected is in terms of safety. The new model is likely to offer 6 airbags as standard across all variants, which is a big step up from the outgoing version.
Engine and EV setup
The petrol Tiago is expected to continue with the same 1.2-litre engine setup. No major mechanical changes are expected.
- 1.2-litre petrol engine
- 86 PS power output
- 113 Nm torque
- 5-speed manual and AMT options
- CNG version also expected to continue
The Tiago EV is also likely to carry forward the current battery setup, though small improvements may be added.
- 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs
- Power output between 61 PS and 75 PS
- Claimed range between 223 km and 293 km
Some reports also suggest small upgrades in battery efficiency and charging performance, but full details are still not confirmed.