Kawasaki Z1100 Launched in India: Bigger Engine, More Power & Tech at a Shockingly Low Price

Kawasaki has brought the Z1100 to India, and it arrives at a price of Rs 12.79 lakh. The bike came to the Indian market very quickly after its global reveal, and it now becomes the company’s biggest naturally aspirated supernaked on sale here. It basically takes the place the old Z1000 once held, but now with a larger engine and a lot more tech.
The Z1100 uses a 1,099 cc inline four engine. It makes 136 hp at 9000 rpm and 113 Nm at 7600 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets Kawasaki Quick Shifter, which allows you to shift up and down without using the clutch.
Here are a few things the bike packs in, making it feel a lot more special:
- fully adjustable Showa suspension
- Tokico brakes
- Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres
- 120 section front and 190 section rear tyres sizes
- kerb weight 221 kg same as the international model
The bike uses the same frame as the Ninja 1100SX. The riding position is a bit more forward and the handlebar is wider so the bike feels a little more engaging, particularly at city speeds.
On the tech side, the Z1100 is packed with a five-inch TFT screen. It has an IMU-based electronics suite giving you cornering ABS and traction control with multiple levels as well as different power modes. Cruise control is also part of the package which makes longer rides easier. The TFT screen also connects to Kawasaki’s Rideology app for navigation and basic phone features.
The Z1100 is sold in only one colour for India which is dark Metallic Gray finish. The overall look is still true to Kawasaki’s Sugomi style. Sharp lines, pointed tank extensions, a sculpted rider seat and blacked-out parts give the bike a clean but aggressive presence. Even when it’s standing still, it has that familiar Z-series stance.
The price of the bike also makes it undercut its nearest competitor, the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP that costs Rs 13.29 lakh. So the Z1100 comes in a slightly more accessible but has a bigger engine and a fairly wide electronic package.
In simple words, the new Z1100 brings back the big capacity Z charm with more power, more tech and a simple and muscular look. It should be appeal
to riders looking for a large smooth inline-four with modern features and Kawasaki feel.