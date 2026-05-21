Nissan Tekton India Debut Confirmed For July 9 – What to expect?

The new Duster has already created strong interest among SUV buyers, and Nissan now wants a share of that attention with the Tekton. The SUV will officially make its debut on July 9, 2026, and it will sit right in one of the busiest car segments in the country.
This will be Nissan’s return to the category after the Kicks left the market a few years ago. The Tekton is based on the same platform as the latest Renault Duster, but the overall styling and character look quite different.
The SUV carries a more upright and muscular look. At the front, it gets a large grille with chrome detailing, connected LED DRLs, LED headlamps and a chunky bumper design. The bonnet gets strong lines and even carries ‘Tekton’ lettering for added road presence.
A lot of inspiration seems to come from the global Nissan Patrol. The stance looks tall and squared, giving it a proper SUV appearance instead of a crossover style design.
Some expected exterior highlights include:
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Full width rear light bar
- Roof rails
- Shark fin antenna
- Squared wheel arches
- Dual tone 18 inch alloy wheels
- Around 212 mm ground clearance
From the side, the silhouette stays close to the Duster with a clean shoulder line and upright proportions. Rear door handles are likely to be integrated near the window section, helping the design look cleaner.
Cabin and features
The interior is expected to get its own styling with new colour combinations and different materials. Teaser images already show a dashboard finished in blue, black and copper shades.
Feature list is expected to stay quite loaded with –
- 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 10.25 inch digital instrument display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charger
- Dual zone climate control
- Powered tailgate
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered front seats
- Rear AC vents
- Connected car features
The touchscreen layout is likely to remain slightly tilted towards the driver, similar to the Duster.
Safety and technology
The Tekton is also expected to bring modern safety systems.
- Level 2 ADAS package
- 360 degree camera
- Electronic stability control
- Six airbags
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assist
- Auto headlights and wipers
These features will help the SUV take on segment titans like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and even the new Renault Duster.
Engine options expected
Just like the Duster, the Tekton is expected to come with three powertrain choices.
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol
- 1.8 litre strong hybrid setup
The smaller turbo petrol engine is expected to produce around 100 hp, while the bigger 1.3 litre motor could make close to 160 hp with manual and DCT gearbox options.
The hybrid version could become one of the most talked about variants. Reports suggest it may use a 1.8 litre petrol engine along with electric motors and a small battery pack. This setup could become one of the main attractions of the SUV, especially at a time when fuel efficiency is becoming more important for buyers.