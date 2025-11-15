Bridgestone India’s Major Leadership Shift: Rajarshi Moitra Appointed New MD!

Bridgestone India Ltd. has announced a key leadership change. The company confirmed that Rajarshi Moitra would assume the position of Managing Director, Bridgestone India, from 1 January 2026.
He is currently working as the Deputy Managing Director, and this will further be a natural step forward. He will be replacing Hiroshi Yoshizane, who has been serving in this position since early 2024.
Mr. Yoshizane is moving into a larger global responsibility. He will become the Vice President and Senior Officer, Bridgestone Corporation in Japan. Even with this new role, he will still remain connected to India. He will continue as:
- Group President of BSAPIC
- Chairman of the Board, Bridgestone India
- Vice Chairman, ATMA (Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association)
So, his experience will continue to guide the company and the industry.
Mr. Moitra has conveyed a brief message saying he feels privileged to take up this responsibility. He added that he wants to continue working closely with teams across the company and stay aligned with Bridgestone’s mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality.”
Mr. Yoshizane also spoke about his time in India. He said the team here has helped strengthen operations, expand market presence, improve safety and quality, and push forward work in R&D and sustainability. He added that he will continue supporting India’s business as part of his global responsibilities.
Rajarshi Moitra joined Bridgestone India in 2019 and subsequently led the Consumer business, gradually adding many more areas to his portfolio, including Commercial business, Solutions, Logistics, and Supply Chain.
Some of his roles over the years include:
- Head of Consumer Business
- Head of Consumer & Commercial Business
- Leading Supply Chain & Solutions
- Executive Director – Sales & Marketing (2024)
- Deputy Managing Director (2025)
He has over 20 years of broad experience in strategy, P&L roles, sales, and marketing, along with large-scale business transformation.
Bridgestone India believes that the new leadership setup will further help the company in its shift toward being a sustainable solutions company. The approach is linked to the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which focuses on eight values like Energy, Efficiency, Ecology, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment.
In other words, the company will continue seeking every opportunity to create value for customers and society for a more sustainable future. This change in leadership is meant to support that direction going forward.