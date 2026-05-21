Xiaomi YU7 GT Dethrones Audi RS Q8 To Become ‘Fastest SUV At Nurburgring’

Big SUVs are usually linked with comfort and long highway drives. The new Xiaomi YU7 GT has changed that image completely. The electric SUV has now become the fastest production SUV at the famous Nurburgring circuit in Germany, beating the Audi RS Q8 Performance and setting a new benchmark in the segment.
The YU7 GT completed the lap in 7 minutes and 34.93 seconds. That makes it 1.76 seconds quicker than the Audi RS Q8 Performance, which earlier held the record with a lap time of 7 minutes and 36.69 seconds.
The lap was completed on May 19, just before the SUV’s official debut in China. Xiaomi test driver Ren Zhoucan was behind the wheel during the run. He also became the first Chinese driver to set an officially recognised production car lap record at the Nurburgring.
The company later shared onboard footage and telemetry data from the lap. During the run, the SUV touched a GPS verified speed of 299kmph on the long straight section of the track.
Power and performance
The YU7 GT comes with numbers usually seen in supercars rather than family SUVs.
- Dual motor all wheel drive setup
- 990bhp maximum power
- 101.7kWh battery pack
- Claimed top speed of 300kmph
The SUV is also expected to deliver a driving range of up to 705km under the CLTC cycle.
Charging speed is another area where the YU7 GT stands out. The SUV uses an 800V electrical architecture, which allows very fast DC charging support. According to the claimed figures, the battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 12 minutes.
That makes it one of the quickest charging performance SUVs revealed so far.
Record run details
The SUV used during the record attempt was fitted with the optional Track Package.
A few changes were made to prepare the SUV for the demanding circuit run. These include –
- Full roll cage added
- Rear seats removed
- Chassis setup tuned for track driving
These updates helped improve body rigidity and reduce weight during the lap attempt.
Even with all its performance-focused hardware, the YU7 GT is still a big and heavy SUV. It measures 5,015mm in length and weighs around 2,460kg. Despite those numbers, the electric SUV managed to set a faster lap time than the Audi RS Q8 Performance at the Nurburgring, which makes the achievement even more impressive considering the size of the vehicle.
Technology and setup
The YU7 GT is loaded with advanced hardware and software systems.
- Huawei driver assistance system
- 896 channel LiDAR setup
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8937 processor
These systems are designed to improve vehicle response, processing speed and driving assistance functions.
The SUV is expected to officially debut in China on May 21, 2026.
Xiaomi’s growing Nurburgring success
This is not the first time Xiaomi has made headlines at the Nurburgring. Earlier, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra became the fastest production electric car at the circuit with a lap time of 7 minutes and 4.95 seconds.
Now, with the YU7 GT record, the brand has entered another major performance category. Beating the Audi RS Q8 Performance has also brought Xiaomi into discussions usually dominated by long established performance car brands.