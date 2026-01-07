Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Teased Ahead of India Launch

Toyota is finally ready to step into India’s electric car space, and it will do so with a familiar name. The Urban Cruiser EV has been officially teased, and its launch is confirmed for January 19. For Toyota fans who have been waiting for the brand’s first full electric vehicle in India, this is an important moment.
At its heart, the Urban Cruiser EV is closely related to the Maruti e Vitara. The two have the same basis, but Toyota has given the Urban Cruiser its own identity with subtle design and interior changes. This way, things remain familiar but with a slightly more premium Toyota touch.
On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser EV has a clean and balanced appearance. It does not go overboard in sharp cuts or extreme styling. The front gets a closed grille, slim LED headlamps, eyebrow-style DRLs with pixel elements, and an ADAS module placed neatly up top. The side profile is similar to the e Vitara, although Toyota has softened some of the creases to make the SUV look calmer. You also get 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, body-coloured mirrors, active air flaps and BEV badging on the charging flap.
Step inside and the cabin is modern without being confusing. The layout is easy to understand and practical. The dashboard is expected to get a darker colour theme as compared to the Maruti version.
Key highlights inside include
- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Two-spoke steering wheel
- Vertical AC vents
- Button-based climate controls
- Fixed glass roof
- Ventilated front seats
- Electrically adjustable driver’s seat
- Ambient lighting
Safety is one area in which Toyota is clearly not cutting corners. The Urban Cruiser EV is expected to provide
- Seven airbags
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Electronic parking brake
- Level 2 ADAS
Since the Maruti e Vitara already has a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, expectations from the Toyota version are also high.
Power comes from the same battery options as the e Vitara. Buyers will be able to choose between two LFP battery packs
- 49 kWh battery with around 144 PS and 192.5 Nm
- 61 kWh battery with around 174 PS and 192.5 Nm
Toyota claims a driving range of up to 500 km depending upon the battery. Unlike some of the international versions, the India-spec Urban Cruiser EV will be front-wheel drive only.
fOnce launched, it will compete with Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.
In the end, the Urban Cruiser EV is not attempting to shock and surprise. It is trying to be sensible, spacious, safe and easy to live with. For many buyers, that may be exactly what makes it appealing.