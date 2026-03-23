Tata Harrier EV gets new Fearless Plus QWD variant at Rs 26.49 lakh

Tata Motors has added a new variant to the Harrier EV range. This new Fearless+ QWD 75 sits just below the top model and brings the all wheel drive option at a lower price. It is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh ex showroom, which now makes the AWD version easier to access by about Rs 2.5 lakh.
Earlier, the all wheel drive setup was only available on the top Empowered variant. Now it is offered in two variants, making it easier to access.
Here is the full price range
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Adventure 65
|Rs 21.49 lakh
|Adventure S 65
|Rs 21.99 lakh
|Fearless+ 65
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Fearless+ 75
|Rs 24.99 lakh
|Fearless+ QWD 75
|Rs 26.49 lakh
|Empowered 75
|Rs 27.49 lakh
|Empowered QWD 75
|Rs 28.99 lakh
Prices remain unchanged since launch. The home charger is optional and costs Rs 49,000 extra.
The new QWD variant uses a 75 kWh battery with two motors, one on each axle. It produces 313 hp and 504 Nm. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in around 6.3 seconds.
Claimed range stands at around 622 km on a single charge. It also gets six terrain modes, along with off road assist and boost mode for better control on different surfaces.
Feature list on the Fearless+ QWD 75 is quite strong
- 12.3 inch touchscreen
- Powered front seats with memory for driver
- Ventilated front seats
- 360 degree camera
- JBL 10 speaker sound system
- 19 inch alloy wheels
- Dual zone climate control
- Wireless charger
- Ambient lighting
- Rear sunshades
Some features are not offered here. It misses Level 2 ADAS, auto park assist, larger touchscreen, powered tailgate and a few top-end features. A new Seaweed Green colour has also been added to the lineup.
There are no other mechanical changes in the car.
The Harrier EV continues with a strong safety package and also gets a lifetime battery warranty.
This new variant makes more sense for buyers who want power and AWD but can skip some luxury features. It offers a better balance between price and performance.