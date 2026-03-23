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  • Tata Harrier EV gets new Fearless Plus QWD variant at Rs 26.49 lakh Tata Harrier EV gets new Fearl...

Tata Harrier EV gets new Fearless Plus QWD variant at Rs 26.49 lakh

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Tata Motors has added a new variant to the Harrier EV range. This new Fearless+ QWD 75 sits just below the top model and brings the all wheel drive option at a lower price. It is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh ex showroom, which now makes the AWD version easier to access by about Rs 2.5 lakh.

Earlier, the all wheel drive setup was only available on the top Empowered variant. Now it is offered in two variants, making it easier to access.

Here is the full price range

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
Adventure 65Rs 21.49 lakh
Adventure S 65Rs 21.99 lakh
Fearless+ 65Rs 23.99 lakh
Fearless+ 75Rs 24.99 lakh
Fearless+ QWD 75Rs 26.49 lakh
Empowered 75Rs 27.49 lakh
Empowered QWD 75Rs 28.99 lakh

Prices remain unchanged since launch. The home charger is optional and costs Rs 49,000 extra.

The new QWD variant uses a 75 kWh battery with two motors, one on each axle. It produces 313 hp and 504 Nm. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in around 6.3 seconds.

Claimed range stands at around 622 km on a single charge. It also gets six terrain modes, along with off road assist and boost mode for better control on different surfaces.

Feature list on the Fearless+ QWD 75 is quite strong

  • 12.3 inch touchscreen
  • Powered front seats with memory for driver
  • Ventilated front seats
  • 360 degree camera
  • JBL 10 speaker sound system
  • 19 inch alloy wheels
  • Dual zone climate control
  • Wireless charger
  • Ambient lighting
  • Rear sunshades

Some features are not offered here. It misses Level 2 ADAS, auto park assist, larger touchscreen, powered tailgate and a few top-end features. A new Seaweed Green colour has also been added to the lineup.

There are no other mechanical changes in the car.

The Harrier EV continues with a strong safety package and also gets a lifetime battery warranty.

This new variant makes more sense for buyers who want power and AWD but can skip some luxury features. It offers a better balance between price and performance.

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