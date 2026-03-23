New Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched in India at Rs 10.69 Lakh

A small update can change how a car feels in daily life, and that is what this new Kushaq facelift tries to do. It looks familiar, but there are many small changes that you notice once you spend time with it.
The new model is priced from Rs 10.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh. It is available in five variants which are Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.
You can pick between manual and automatic options now from the base variant itself.
Highlights
- New 8 speed automatic gearbox added with the 1.0 TSI engine
- 1.5 TSI continues with 7 speed DSG
- Manual gearbox still available with 1.0 engine
- Better fuel efficiency across variants
- 1.0 AT now gives around 19.09 kmpl
- 1.0 MT goes up to 19.66 kmpl
The engines remain the same in terms of power
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol makes around 115 hp
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol makes around 150 hp
- 1.5 engine also gets cylinder deactivation tech
On the outside, the SUV gets small design changes
- Slim LED headlamps with new light signature
- Connected light bar at the front and rear
- New bumpers with a more sharp look
- Fresh alloy wheel designs
- Monte Carlo gets black styling with red accents
- New colours like Shimla Green, Steel Grey and Cherry Red
The overall shape stays the same, but it looks a bit more modern now.
Inside the cabin, things feel more updated with better features and layout.
- 10.25 inch digital driver display
- 10.1 inch touchscreen with updated system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Automatic climate control
- Panoramic sunroof in higher variants
- Single pane sunroof in lower variants
- Ambient lighting
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless charger
One feature that stands out is the rear seat massage function. This feature is being offered for the first time in this segment
Comfort has also been improved
- New AC compressor for better cooling
- Cabin feels more spacious now
- Boot capacity now stands at 491 litres
Safety remains strong
- 6 airbags standard
- ESC and traction control
- Hill hold assist
- Rear disc brakes on 1.5 variants
- Rain sensing wipers now standard
- 5 star safety rating continues
Ownership experience seems smooth
- 4 year warranty
- Roadside assistance included
- Service package with labour free visits
This update keeps the Kushaq fresh without changing its core feel. You get more features better gearbox options and improved efficiency while keeping the same solid driving experience.