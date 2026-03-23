New Mahindra Thar 3 door facelift spied with Roxx inspired design

The Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift has once again been spotted testing, and the latest spy shots show clear signs of new updates. The model is still heavily covered, but some key design details are now easier to notice. This update appears to be inspired by the Thar Roxx, giving the SUV a more modern and slightly premium feel.
The front section now shows circular LED headlamps, C shaped DRLs, a revised six slat grille and updated bumper with new indicators. On the side profile the vehicle is expected to get new alloy wheel design similar to the Roxx while the rear section may come with refreshed tail lamps with different detailing.
The overall body shape remains the same as the current Thar which continues its rugged off road stance.
Inside, the current Thar already received some updates in 2025, but this new version could bring more features. Expected additions include
- Ventilated front seats
- Automatic climate control
- Wireless charging
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Auto folding mirrors
- Level 2 ADAS features
These features will make daily driving more comfortable, especially in city use.
Engine options are expected to stay the same
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol with around 150 hp
- 2.2 litre diesel with around 130 hp
- 1.5 litre diesel for rear wheel drive versions
Gearbox choices will continue with 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic. Four wheel drive will still be offered with the bigger petrol and diesel engines.
Price is expected to go slightly higher than the current model. It could start from around Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom and go higher for top variants.