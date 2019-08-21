Tata Harrier Dark Edition Images Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch

Further enhancing the appeal of their brand new SUV, the Harrier, Tata recently launched it with dual-tone colour variants. This new paint scheme was added to attract more customers and was offered in the shades of Orcus White and Calisto Copper. This new colour scheme was also a celebration of gaining 10,000 customers in a relatively short span of time. Tata will soon be adding yet another new variant to the line-up, called the Harrier Dark Edition. Images of this upcoming model have been leaked, revealing a few more details, do have a look.

For starters, the Dark edition will get an all-black paint scheme for the exterior. Called ‘Atlas Black,’ this new colour makes the car look even more aggressive and is complemented by a special dark badge, 17-inch blacked-out alloy 2019 Tata Tiago JTP And Tigor JTP Interior Images Outwheels, grey headlamp bezel and Blackstone rear & front skid plates. Apart from the exterior, the interior of the Dark Edition too, will come with some changes. The interior too, will follow an all-black theme, with black upholstery replacing the brown upholstery seen earlier. The faux wood in the dashboard of the regular models will be replaced by a matte grey trim piece. This Dark Edition treatment will be made available only in the XT and XZ variants of the Harrier.

The Tata Harrier is powered by a 2-litre Multijet oil burner borrowed from Fiat. Dubbed the Kryotec engine, this motor has been tuned to produce 140 PS and a maximum twisting force of 350 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and comes with three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Apart from that, the Harrier also comes with ESP paired with a terrain response system with three driving modes – Normal, Rough and Wet which help the car improve its performance off the road, despite being a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Available in a total of 4 variants, starting from the basic XE, followed by XM, XT and the top of the line XZ variant, prices of this SUV starts from INR 12.99 Lakh. To know more about this vehicle, do watch our in-depth review of the same, linked below.

Image Courtesy: Anup Shinde on Facebook