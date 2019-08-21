Indian Motorcycle Opens A New Dealership In Mumbai

American motorcycle brand, Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc., opened a brand new showroom in the city of Mumbai today. The brand will now be able to cater to customers in the financial capital of the country, with professionally-trained service support staff with global standards for after-sales and service. This brand new showroom was inaugurated by Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. along with Mr Abhijeet Khinvasara. Bollywood celebrity Mr Rohit Roy also attended the event. This new showroom can be found on the ground floor of JR House, Plot No 12 & 13, Sec – 19D, Behind Satra Plaza, Vashi, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai – 400703.

Along with the opening of the new dealership in the city, Indian also held the Mumbai launch of the brand new FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica. These two motorcycles have been inspired by the flat-track racers of the past. The most powerful and sportiest motorcycles in the Indian stable, these bikes are powered by the same engine. The bikes get a 1,203cc V-twin petrol motor which is tuned to generate about 120 HP and 123 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Moreover, 3 riding modes (Rain, Sport and Standard) would help the rider optimise power delivery. These motorcycles retail for INR 15.99 lakh and INR 17.99 lakh for the 1200 S and the 1200 S Race Replica respectively.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle FTR 1200 S & 1200 S Race Replica Launched In India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to bring America’s first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle®, to the city of dreams Mumbai. Our new dealership will provide the bike aficionados of Mumbai, a world-class mobility solution with a slice of history. The highly anticipated dealership in Mumbai will set a new benchmark for service and support making buying and owning an Indian Motorcycle® a truly enjoyable experience. With the new dealership, we’ve launched the new FTR™ 1200 S and FTR™ 1200 S Race Replica in Mumbai for the customers who are adventure seekers and want to try their hands on the new age street bike. Customers are at the heart of the Indian Motorcycle® ecosystem and this new dealership will offer a wide range of retail accessories and customizing options while choosing an Indian Motorcycle®.”