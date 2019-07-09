Nissan LEAF Powers The India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final Cricket Match Screening At A Mall In Bangalore

While fans are sitting at home and watching the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup right now, Nissan has organized a one-off-a-kind screening for the India vs New Zealand match at a mall in Bangalore. To display the battery capacity and range, Nissan is using their best-selling electric vehicle, LEAF, to power the live screening of the India vs New Zealand semi-final match. This means that cricket fans in Bengaluru can now experience Nissan’s (LEAF) innovation in action, at the World Trade Centre (Orion Mall side atrium) in Malleshwaram.

The energy stored in the battery of the Leaf EV will power the live screens at the mall to display the India Vs New Zealand match. The cricket fans present at this screening can now also experience the new Nissan Kicks, which is the official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup Tournament 2019. The Nissan Kicks and Nissan Leaf are both a part of this Live presentation and are kept on display just beside the main screen. Fans can also have a closer look and get a first-hand experience of these 2 fascinating vehicles.

With over 4,00,000 Leaf EVs globally, the Nissan Leaf is the most sold all-electric vehicle in the world. The Leaf plays an important role in Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, as the company has now been changing the way cars are powered, driven and integrated into the society. Apart from being a zero-emission and fun-to-drive car, the Leaf offers an additional facility to power common household electronic items through a V2H (Vehicle-to-Home) system. This enables customers to store home-generated renewable energy in their LEAF battery, or even charge their batteries. This car also manages to link drivers, vehicles and communities through the user-friendly systems that share power between electric vehicles and homes, buildings and power grids.

Nissan is the global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which brings innovation and passion for the sport together with the Nissan Leaf and the Kicks. The Intelligent Nissan Kicks SUV which was launched this year is also the official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup Tournament 2019. While the Nissan Leaf is a vehicle which provides its owners with incentives from energy companies to improve the power grid stability by absorbing demand fluctuation.