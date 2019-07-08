Tata Motors To Supply Over 200 Units Of The 4×4 Hexa SUV To The Bangladesh Army

Today, one of India’s largest automobile brands, Tata Motors, announced that they have won the order for supplying over 200 units of their four-wheel-drive SUV to the Bangladesh Armed Forces. The company will be supplying the Hexa XT 4×4. Tata was able to bag this deal, as it has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012 and is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh. The Tata Hexa units which are currently being made for the Bangladesh Army are exclusively available for the use of the Armed Forces and won’t be available for purchase in the passenger market in Bangladesh.

After severe and continuous testing of the product for months, Tata’s Hexa stayed strong throughout the testing stages and to met all the requirements and specifications of the Bangladesh Army. Tata was able to win this order against other competitive SUV brands and this has been the first key order from the Bangladesh Army. The superior performance of the Tata Hexa, the better comfort features and widely available service and spares in Bangladesh made the car the most preferred brand for the armed forces. The Indigo eCS, Tiago, Nexon and GenX Nano are the only Tata models available in the Bangladesh market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sujan Roy – Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors’ commitment and growing success in the market. We are exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces and look forward to a long and rewarding partnership for both parties.”

Recently, Tata Motors had also conducted the 4th Season of the Tata Motors Global TechFest and Global SkillFest 2019. This programme was conducted to improve the skill and knowledge of commercial vehicles among technicians and service advisors across the globe. The program saw over 7,400 technicians and over 3,400 service advisors’ entries from around 29 countries globally, including 801 channel partners from India and 500 partners from 28 countries globally, which include ASEAN, LATAM, SAARC, LHD Africa, RHD Africa and the Middle-East. Since its inception, the program has also trained and provided exposure to over 20,000 technicians and service advisors of Tata’s commercial vehicles channel partners.