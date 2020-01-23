Tata Altroz Launched In India At A Starting Price Of INR 5.29 Lakh

The all-new Tata Altroz will be available in five trim levels at a starting price of INR 5.29 lakh for petrol variants and INR 6.99 lakh for diesel-powered trims. The carmaker’s first premium hatchback is also the first to score a full 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and will offer dual airbags as standard across all trim levels. It is the first vehicle developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle which flaunts the Impact 2.0 design language. The Altroz will offer 6 different factory-fitted customizable options to be chosen from 4 packs – Rhythm, Style, Luxe and Urban. Technical Specifications Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2L Revotron petrol 1.5 L Revotorq turbocharged diesel Fuel BS-VI Petrol BS-VI Diesel Capacity, Cylinders 1199 cc, 3 cylinders 1497 cc, 4 cylinders Max power: PS@RPM 86@6000 90@4000 Max torque: Nm@RPM 113@3300 200@1250-3000 Drive modes Multi-Drive modes (ECO/CITY) Yes Yes Transmission 5-speed Manual 5-Speed Manual Boot space (litres) 345 345 Ground Clearance (mm) – unladen 165 165 Turning circle Radius (m) 5.0 5.0 5.0 Wheelbase (mm) 2501 2501 Brakes: Front, Rear Disc, Drum Disc, Drum Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Caps (XE, XM, XT) 165/80 R14 (XE & XM), 165/80 R14 (XE & XM) Alloy Wheels – XZ & XZ (0) 195/55 R16 – Petrol XT, Petrol XZ & Petrol XZ (0) 185/60 R16 (Diesel XT & Diesel XZ) Price XE – ₹5.29 lakh XE – ₹6.99 lakh XM – ₹6.15 lakh XM – ₹7.75 lakh XT – ₹6.84 lakh XT – ₹8.44 lakh XZ – ₹7.44 lakh XZ – ₹9.04 lakh XZ – ₹7.69 lakh XZ(O) – ₹9.29 lakh Capacity (litres) 37 37

It will be available in 5 colours – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey, Avenue White and skyline Silver. The hatchback will also offer a dual-tone black roof option with 3 body colours – High Street Gold, Downtown Red & Avenue White. The Altroz will also be the first car in India to be offered with factory fitted customization options. Customers will be able to choose what features they want and Tata Motors will create the car as per the choice of variant and features required. The customization would not affect the warranty of the car, as all the features would be factory fitted.

Comparison: Tata Altroz Vs Rivals

The Altroz is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol motor which cranks out 86 hp and 113 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 90 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Both the versions will be available with a five-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors is also working on dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which should be available in the coming months.