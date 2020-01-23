Tata Altroz Launched In India At A Starting Price Of INR 5.29 Lakh
The all-new Tata Altroz will be available in five trim levels at a starting price of INR 5.29 lakh for petrol variants and INR 6.99 lakh for diesel-powered trims. The carmaker’s first premium hatchback is also the first to score a full 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and will offer dual airbags as standard across all trim levels. It is the first vehicle developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle which flaunts the Impact 2.0 design language. The Altroz will offer 6 different factory-fitted customizable options to be chosen from 4 packs – Rhythm, Style, Luxe and Urban.
|Technical Specifications
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Engine
|1.2L Revotron petrol
|1.5 L Revotorq turbocharged diesel
|Fuel
|BS-VI Petrol
|BS-VI Diesel
|Capacity, Cylinders
|1199 cc, 3 cylinders
|1497 cc, 4 cylinders
|Max power: PS@RPM
|86@6000
|90@4000
|Max torque: Nm@RPM
|113@3300
|200@1250-3000
|Drive modes Multi-Drive modes (ECO/CITY)
|Yes
|Yes
|Transmission
|5-speed Manual
|5-Speed Manual
|Boot space (litres)
|345
|345
|Ground Clearance (mm) – unladen
|165
|165
|Turning circle Radius (m) 5.0
|5.0
|5.0
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2501
|2501
|Brakes: Front, Rear
|Disc, Drum
|Disc, Drum
|Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Caps (XE, XM, XT)
|165/80 R14 (XE & XM),
|165/80 R14 (XE & XM)
|Alloy Wheels – XZ & XZ (0)
|195/55 R16 – Petrol XT, Petrol XZ & Petrol XZ (0)
|185/60 R16 (Diesel XT & Diesel XZ)
|Price
|XE – ₹5.29 lakh
|XE – ₹6.99 lakh
|XM – ₹6.15 lakh
|XM – ₹7.75 lakh
|XT – ₹6.84 lakh
|XT – ₹8.44 lakh
|XZ – ₹7.44 lakh
|XZ – ₹9.04 lakh
|XZ – ₹7.69 lakh
|XZ(O) – ₹9.29 lakh
|Capacity (litres)
|37
|37
It will be available in 5 colours – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey, Avenue White and skyline Silver. The hatchback will also offer a dual-tone black roof option with 3 body colours – High Street Gold, Downtown Red & Avenue White. The Altroz will also be the first car in India to be offered with factory fitted customization options. Customers will be able to choose what features they want and Tata Motors will create the car as per the choice of variant and features required. The customization would not affect the warranty of the car, as all the features would be factory fitted.
Comparison: Tata Altroz Vs Rivals
The Altroz is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol motor which cranks out 86 hp and 113 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 90 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Both the versions will be available with a five-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors is also working on dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which should be available in the coming months.