MG ZS EV Launched In India At INR 20.88 Lakh; Will Cost A Lakh Less For Existing Bookings

The MG ZS EV will be the second all-electric SUV to go on sale in India after the Hyundai Kona Electric and will soon be joined by the Nexon EV. The ZS EV has been launched today at a starting price of INR 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant and INR 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive trim. Folks who have booked the vehicle before the 17th January 2020 will pay a lakh less for respective variants. The all-electric vehicle has managed to attract 2409 bookings in the last 27 days, in five cities alone. This has resulted in the car closing the first round of bookings with more orders than the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. The car will be initially available in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

For India, MG Motor is building a 5-way EV charging ecosystem in association with domain-leading players. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere and customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays. The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities. Additionally, it plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside assistance).

The ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating, where it impressed in all areas of the test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. Mechanically, the SUV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 kms on a single charge. The motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque and can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The battery gets an IP67 rating and the car is equipped with 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking.

Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 – 8 hours for a full charge. The ZS EV offers free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars.

The ZS EV is a Smart SUV that comes equipped with a built-in smart screen that gets a 6-Core Processor, 3 GB RAM and a 1280*720 HD resolution. This smart screen hosts over 60+ connected car features using an in-built sim card. Some of the important features include Remote operation, Vehicle Status Check, Security Alarm, Tyre Pressure Check, Vehicle Collision Alarm, Geofencing, Online search, Real-time navigation, Voice recognition and control, Emergency Assistance, Weather updates, Pre-loaded Gaana App, etc.

The feature list includes a dual-pane sunroof, leatherette upholstery, projector headlamps, LED DRLsa PM 2.5 filter, push-button start, cruise control, auto headlamps, 6 airbags, ABS+EBD with ESC, electronic parking brake, TPMS and a pedestrian warning system.