Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory Concludes Dakar 2020 Campaign With Impressive Performance

The Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team performed really well at the recently concluded 2020 Dakar Rally. Held amidst the dunes of Saudi Arabia, this year’s rally witnessed the tragic loss of Team Hero Motosports’ Paulo Goncalves after the rider crashed during Stage 7. For the Sherco TVS Rally Factory team, French rider, Adrien Metge reached a noteworthy ranking by finishing the final stage of the Rally at position 7, owning to his consistent performance throughout Dakar. This is Adrien’s 5th appearance at the Rally, where he recorded his overall position in the 12th place.

Indian entrant and Dakar Rally debutant, Harith Noah put on display a commendable performance at the 42nd edition of the Rally. Despite not being eligible for the overall ranking, Harith had participated in the Dakar Experience category since Stage 4, due to facing a technical difficulty post Stage 2, and ended the final Stage of Dakar Rally 2020 at the 27th position. Harith is considered as one of the brightest talents from India and has shown tremendous performance in other international rallies.

Lorenzo Santolino (Spain) and Johnny Aubert (France) had to exit the Rally after Stage 9 and Stage 6 respectively due to accidents. Both Lorenzo and Johnny exhibited consistent performances from the beginning of the Rally and recorded outstanding stage rankings. While Lorenzo Santolino made his second appearance at Dakar Rally, the team welcomed Johnny Aubert this year, who finished 6th in Dakar 2018, bringing with him 35 years of racing experience.

Dakar Rally 2020 was the 42nd edition of the annual international Rally-Raid which took place in the dunes of Saudi Arabia. A journey through unknown landscapes, unexpected challenges, untold stories and unbelievable memories, commenced at Jeddah passing through Riyadh and culminated at Al Qiddiya. This was Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s sixth consecutive year of participation in the Rally.

Commenting on the team’s achievement, B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “Dakar Rally in its core element puts to test the most basic yet important skills of a rider. This time around, the setting in Saudi Arabia and overall ride routes were new to the riders, making it tougher and bigger than before. I would like to congratulate each of our riders for the camaraderie that they demonstrated through the Rally. Adrien put his experience into apt use which reflected in his steady performance chart from the start till the end, thereby helping him finish at a remarkable ranking. I would also like to congratulate Harith for his outstanding performance in his first Dakar Rally experience. Despite not being eligible for general ranking, Harith completed every stage at notable ranks. While Lorenzo and Johnny couldn’t continue their Rally due to injuries, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for their performance during the Dakar Rally 2020.”