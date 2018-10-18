Take a Vacation with Mahindra and Drive up to Mount Everest Base Camp

A 14-day journey, comprising 25 Mahindra SUVs including Scorpio 4WDs, XUV500 AWDs, Thar 4X4s and a TUV 300 Plus all of which are very capable to eat up the road. The journey spanned across international borders for more than 2,500 kilometres and through varied road surfaces and was flagged off in Kathmandu, Nepal on September 22, 2018. The convoy faced many challenges, long driving hours in the lap of mother nature to finally have a picture of 25 Mahindra SUVs at the base of the world’s highest mountain peak. The journey concluded on 14 days later at the Mount Everest base camp in the Autonomous Region of Tibet, China.

The trip was organised by Mahindra adventure, A unique concept to showcase the tough and rugged DNA of Mahindra vehicles, Mahindra Adventure functions as an umbrella brand with a series of self-drive overland adventure expeditions organized under its banner. The first ‘adventure’ drive was conducted in 2011, under the leadership of Bijoy Kumar Y, motoring enthusiast and the editor of a popular motoring magazine. They conduct various such activities which include the Monastery Escape (10 days), Royal Escape (6 days), Authentic Bhutan (8 days) and Himalayan Spiti Escape (10 days). The 14-day drive to the Everest base camp is the latest addition to this list.

Also Read: Mahindra To Supply BS-VI Compliant Petrol Engines To Ford

Commenting on this feat, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Chief of Sales & Marketing, Auto Division, Veejay Nakra, said, “The first-ever Everest Base Camp expedition delivered on its promise of providing a life-changing experience for all our loyal participants besides proving to be an epic adventure, which tested the indomitable endurance of our cars. We are proud to drive up close to the highest mountain in the world with the help of our tough and reliable SUVs and of course the spirit of our tireless and determined participants. This is indeed a significant milestone for us and for all passionate enthusiasts who were a part of this journey.” Here is an image gallery of the XUV 500 we reviewed and was part of this journey.