Mahindra To Supply BS-VI Compliant Petrol Engines To Ford

Mahindra and Ford, two huge automotive companies first announced their strategic partnership in the September 2017, followed by five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in March 2018. Under the agreement of powertrain sharing, Mahindra will provide new BS -VI compliant engines to Ford by the year 2020, all of which would be petrol powered. This will also strengthen the American carmaker’s petrol portfolio in India which currently has the new 3-cylinder TiVCT family of engines. Mahindra will provide Ford with low displacement engines, which would find a place under the bonnet of not only their new cars but also in some of their existing models as well.

Furthermore, as a part of this agreement, both the companies will work on the concept of a connected car and that technology will be found in both Ford and Mahindra vehicles of the future. As of now, both the companies are working on a joint telematics control unit, which controls the tracking of the vehicle providing various information like speed, GPS location and much more. It will be Interesting to see how this strategic partnership works out for both these car companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “Today’s announcement further builds on commitments made so far, leading to a fruition of exciting new opportunities. We are confident to meet customer expectations by working together on a number of joint development areas. Going forward we will continue to identify the synergies that exist between the two companies.” and Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Markets, said, “Today we go further in delivering even greater value. With our collaboration in powertrain and connected car solutions, we will deliver an affordable portfolio and enable our Indian consumers to get behind the wheel, feeling more confident and connected.”