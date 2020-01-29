Mahindra Blazo X Heavy Commercial Range Receives BS6 Homologation Certificate

Mahindra Truck and Bus have received the BS6 homologation certification for their Blazo X Heavy Commercial Vehicle range from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). The Safety & Homologation division of CIRT, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Shipping & Transport & the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) offers Certification and Homologation of Motor Vehicles as per Central Motor Vehicle 1989.

The Mahindra Blazo X range is fused with the manufacturer’s patented FuelSmart technology and comprises Multi Axle Rigid Truck, Tipper and Tractor Trailer, between 28 to 55 Tonne. The Blazo X BS6 range of trucks will have standard fitment of Mahindra’s ‘iMAXX’ telematics technology, which is enabled with IoT, AI and Machine Learning capabilities. This will provide customers with accurate and full visibility of their trucks and operations for maximising asset utilisation and minimising the cost of operation.

Mahindra Truck and Bus have equipped this range with the same tried and trusted mPOWER CRDe engine. The company has incorporated SCR, DOC, DPF and EGR technologies in the very same engine, so that when the trucks become BS6 compliant, the part level changes are kept to minimal. The manufacturer has used a Mid-NOx strategy with mild EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) to improve emissions consistency and reduce AdBlue or DEF consumption. The Blazo X BS6 range will be supported by a wide service and spares network – over 153 3S Dealership setups, 200 authorized service centres, a wide spares network of retail outlets, 34 strategically located Parts Plazas and 3 service corridors namely, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, Delhi-Mumbai and Kolkata-Chennai.

Commenting on this achievement, Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The awarding of the certificate is a proud moment for us since it is the culmination of our efforts to ensure that our BS6 vehicles feature the same tried and trusted engine and aggregates with minimal change. This will enable our customers to focus on their businesses, rather than worrying about the new BS6 technology-related changes in their trucks. Going ahead, in BS6 era too, we will ensure that we stay ahead of the curve and provide higher earnings and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers.”