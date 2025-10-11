Ferrari’s First Electric Supercar ‘Elettrica’ Set for 2026 Debut with 1,000+hp Powertrain

Overview
- Ferrari’s first all-electric car, codenamed Elettrica, will debut in 2026 with over 1,000hp.
- Features four electric motors and advanced torque vectoring for razor-sharp handling.
- 122kWh battery promises a range of 530km with cutting-edge efficiency and performance.
- Incorporates Ferrari’s hallmark driving feel, complete with synthetic sound tuning and active suspension from the Purosangue.
A New Chapter in Ferrari Performance
Ferrari is set to electrify its legacy with its first all-electric car, codenamed Elettrica, arriving in 2026. While many await how Ferrari’s iconic design evolves in the EV era, the real thrill lies beneath — in its groundbreaking powertrain and cutting-edge driving dynamics.
At a recent event at Ferrari’s new e-building, CEO Benedetto Vigna unveiled the chassis of the Elettrica, marking the first time applause erupted not for a gleaming red car, but for what promises to be the foundation of Ferrari’s electric future.
Powertrain
- The Ferrari Elettrica uses four motors, one per wheel, for over 1,000hp.
- The rear motors produce 843hp, reaching 0–100kph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 310kph.
- The setup delivers up to 8,000Nm of torque and revs to 25,500rpm for maximum performance.
- A specially developed sound system uses vibration sensors to capture and enhance the powertrain’s natural hum, keeping Ferrari’s emotional driving character alive even in electric form.
The all-wheel-drive system features a lightweight front-axle disconnect, 70% lighter than before, allowing seamless transitions between two- and all-wheel drive in just 500 milliseconds for maximum performance and efficiency.
Chassis and Suspension
The Ferrari Elettrica features a new chassis with a long wheelbase and short overhangs, optimizing battery space for its four-door GT design.
- It uses active suspension from the Purosangue and F80 for control and comfort.
- The integrated battery lowers the centre of gravity and adds rigidity.
- A new rear subframe ensures a quieter, smoother ride — a Ferrari first.
Battery and Range
- Equipped with a 122kWh 800V NMC battery, the Elettrica delivers an impressive 530km of claimed range.
- Despite the large capacity, Ferrari’s engineers have achieved 195Wh/kg energy density and 1200A power output.
- The pack comprises 15 modules with 14 cells each, where 13 modules are in the floor and two at the rear, enhancing safety and space optimization.
- It’s IP69-rated, offering top-tier protection against dust and water ingress — critical for a performance EV.
Conclusion
With the Elettrica, Ferrari isn’t just building an electric car — it’s redefining what an electric supercar can be. From its 1,000hp quad-motor setup and intelligent torque vectoring to its active suspension and meticulously tuned sound, every element has been crafted to preserve Ferrari’s soul in the electric era.
When it debuts in 2026, the Elettrica won’t just mark Ferrari’s entry into EVs — it will signal a new benchmark for performance, passion, and innovation in the world of electrified supercars.