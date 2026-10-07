MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm Launched at Rs 19.99 Lakh

MG has given the Hector a striking, dark-themed makeover with its new Storm Series, moving far beyond typical superficial updates. The newly launched Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm editions have arrived in India, introducing distinct exterior styling themes, premium black interiors, and exclusive accessory packages. Both limited-run models are positioned as premium choices, priced identically at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Exclusively based on the 5-seater layout, these special editions are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a smooth CVT. When compared to the standard Hector Savvy Pro CVT, the Storm editions command a premium of approximately Rs 35,000.
Different exterior themes
While the Blackstorm embraces an all-black look, the Snowstorm offers a sharp contrast with a Pearl-White body paired with a starry black roof. Both models gain a comprehensive array of dark-themed styling enhancements:
- New black Storm Hex grille
- Front and rear bumper garnishes
- Aura Storm Blade alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers
- Dark chrome MG logos
- Dark treatment for the skid plates and tailgate
- Black body-side cladding
- Piano black roof rails
- LED headlamps with piano black bezels
- Smoked connected tail lamps
MG has also added a Storm Series accessory package. It includes special Blackstorm or Snowstorm badges, red accents on the tailgate and fog lamp surrounds, ORVM protectors and side step boards. These accessories can be installed at the dealership without an additional charge.
Black Interior with Exclusive Accents
The cabin follows the same dark theme. Both SUVs get Nimbus Black interiors with all-black leather upholstery. The front headrests carry edition-specific Blackstorm or Snowstorm embossing.
The steering wheel gets a leather wrap with a gunmetal finish. The cabin also gets dark interior detailing, along with features such as an 8-colour ambient lighting system and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
Advanced Features and Technology
The tech-forward cabin continues to be anchored by MG’s signature 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system. It incorporates Smart Boost technology and advanced i-SWIPE gesture controls, enabling occupants to effortlessly adjust music, climate control, and navigation using two- or three-finger gestures.
Other high-tier convenience and connectivity features include:
- Digital Bluetooth key with secure key-sharing capabilities
- 17.78cm full-digital instrument cluster for the driver
- MG i-SMART connected car technology with remote AC control
- Predictive maintenance alerts and an integrated air purifier with a PM2.5 filter
- Automatic powered tailgate and rain-sensing wipers
- Front parking sensors and a comprehensive ADAS suite
Engine, Safety, and Ownership
Under the hood, the refined 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to an effortless CVT.
On the safety front, the Storm Series leaves no box unchecked, offering a 360-degree HD camera system with Wheel View, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), traction control, hill-hold assist, and brake assist.
MG is also offering financing of up to 100% of the on-road price, with loan tenures of up to 84 months. The same financing support can also be used for the edition-specific accessories.
The Storm Series comes with MG Shield’s 3+3+3 package. This includes a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.