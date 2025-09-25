Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid Review – The New Benchmark SUV?

Overview
- Bold design & premium interiors make the Victoris stand out in the compact SUV space.
- Strong Hybrid tech delivers best-in-class mileage with smooth EV-mode driving.
- Packed with features & safety, including Level-2 ADAS and connected car tech.
- Some drawbacks: firm suspension, rear-seat space, and engine NVH.
Introduction
The compact SUV space in India has never been busier, but the Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid is here to shake things up. Positioned as a smart, efficient alternative to petrol and diesel rivals, it combines bold styling, premium features, hybrid efficiency, and solid safety credentials. But as with every car, it comes with both strengths and a few trade-offs. Here’s our full review.
Exterior – Striking and Functional
The Victoris makes its presence felt with sharp design elements and practical proportions. At 4,360mm in length and with a healthy 210mm ground clearance, it feels ready for Indian roads.
Key highlights include:
- Slim LED DRLs with split projector lamps
- Chrome-detailed grille and roof rails
- 17-inch alloy wheels for a muscular stance
- Connected LED tail lamps for a premium touch
- Aerodynamic edges that improve efficiency
Interior & Features – Premium Vibes with Small Misses
Step inside and the Victoris greets you with a cabin that feels upmarket. Soft-touch surfaces, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, and champagne gold accents elevate the experience. The panoramic sunroof adds brightness, but rear headroom takes a hit.
Practical touches and features include:
- 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- Wireless charging & gesture-controlled tailgate
- Ambient lighting with 64 color options
- Split-folding seats, cooled glovebox, and USB ports
- Arkamys-tuned audio system
That said, the rear middle seat misses a headrest, which dents comfort for three passengers.
Performance & Efficiency – Hybrid That Delivers
The heart of the Victoris is its 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and e-CVT, producing 116hp and 141Nm. It shines in daily drives thanks to whisper-quiet EV starts and smooth city handling.
Performance highlights:
- 0–100 kmph in under 11 seconds
- Top speed of 135 kmph
- Drive modes: Eco, Normal, Power
- Regenerative braking for better efficiency
Mileage is the star:
- ARAI-certified 28.65 kmpl
- Real-world efficiency: 22–25 kmpl, ahead of Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate
However, the engine drone at higher revs and firm suspension (due to battery weight) are noticeable downsides.
Safety & Practicality – Built for Peace of Mind
The Victoris doesn’t compromise on safety. It carries 5-star Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP ratings.
Safety package includes:
- Six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and hill-hold
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Level-2 ADAS: adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, autonomous braking
- 360-degree camera, TPMS, and hill descent control
Practicality-wise, you get a 373-litre boot (766 litres with seats folded), though the hybrid system means no spare wheel, just a repair kit. The 45-litre tank, however, delivers 1,200+ km range, making it a great long-distance cruiser.
Conclusion
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid is a feature-packed, safe, and supremely efficient SUV priced at ₹16.37–19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s not perfect—rear seating space, engine NVH, and lack of diesel may bother some buyers. But with its class-leading mileage, loaded features, and strong safety kit, the Victoris sets a new benchmark for hybrid SUVs in India. For those seeking modern efficiency without compromising on practicality, this SUV is hard to ignore.