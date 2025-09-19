Suzuki Motorcycle India Revises Prices, Passes GST 2.0 Benefits to Customers

Introduction
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) is lowering prices on scooters, motorcycles, and spare parts following GST 2.0 reforms. With tax rates reduced from 28% to 18% for two-wheelers up to 350cc and auto components, the full benefit will be passed to customers. Effective September 22, 2025, these changes cut both purchase and maintenance costs, delivering clear savings just ahead of the festive season.
Price Revision Details
Scooters: Daily Commuting Made Cheaper
- Access: Up to ₹8,523 savings
- Avenis: Up to ₹7,823 savings
- Burgman Street: Up to ₹8,373 savings
- Burgman Street EX: Up to ₹9,798 savings
Motorcycles: Savings for Riders
- Gixxer: Up to ₹11,520
- Gixxer SF: Up to ₹12,311
- Gixxer 250: Up to ₹16,525
- Gixxer SF 250: Up to ₹18,024
- V-Strom SX: Up to ₹17,982
Spare Parts and Accessories: Lower Maintenance Costs
Reduced GST also applies to spare parts and accessories, lowering service bills and improving long-term ownership value.
Statement from Suzuki
Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, SMIPL, said:
“Our customers are always at the heart of everything we do. The GST 2.0 reforms make mobility more affordable, and we are passing the full benefit on to buyers. This move reduces both purchase and maintenance costs and comes at the perfect time before the festive season to uplift customer sentiment.”
Why This Matters
- Buyers save up to ₹18,024 depending on the model.
- Scooters and motorcycles are now more affordable for urban and semi-urban riders.
- Reduced spare parts costs make Suzuki vehicles cheaper to maintain over time.
- Expected to boost sales and demand during the festive period.
Conclusion
By passing on the full GST 2.0 benefits, Suzuki Motorcycle India makes two-wheeler ownership more affordable. From scooters like Access and Avenis to bikes like the Gixxer SF 250 and V-Strom SX, this move saves buyers money and strengthens Suzuki’s presence in the Indian market.