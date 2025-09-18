Maruti Suzuki Cuts Car Prices After GST Revision

Quick Overview
- Price reductions up to ₹1.29 lakh across Maruti Suzuki’s lineup.
- Effective September 22, 2025, with full GST benefits passed to customers.
- Entry-level cars like Alto K10, S-Presso, and WagonR get major relief.
- Premium SUVs and MPVs, including Grand Vitara and Invicto, are now more affordable.
Introduction
Maruti Suzuki has surprised buyers ahead of the festive season by slashing prices across its range, following the government’s GST cut on automobiles. From hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs and MPVs, almost every model is now cheaper, effective September 22, 2025—one of the brand’s most customer-friendly moves in recent years.
New Prices at a Glance
Here’s a simplified look at the price cuts across Maruti Suzuki models:
Why It Matters
This reduction comes at the right time, just ahead of India’s biggest car-buying season. It is expected to:
- Help first-time buyers enter the market with more affordable cars.
- Encourage families to upgrade to bigger vehicles.
- Boost sales in both cities and smaller towns.
- Give the entire automobile industry a much-needed push.
Conclusion
Maruti Suzuki’s decision to cut prices by up to ₹1.29 lakh shows a strong commitment to keeping cars within reach of the average Indian family. Whether it’s the compact Alto K10, the popular Swift, or the premium Invicto, there’s now a Maruti at a friendlier price point for almost every buyer.
For customers, this GST-driven price slash is more than just a discount — it’s a golden chance to bring home a new car this festive season.