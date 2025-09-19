AARI cuts prices on Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor bikes under 350cc after GST reduction

Overview – Quick Highlights
- GST on bikes up to 350cc reduced from 28% to 18%
- AARI revises prices across Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor brands
- New ex-showroom prices effective September 22, 2025
- Direct benefits passed on to customers nationwide
Introduction
Hyderabad, September 18, 2025: Indian motorcyclists have reason to cheer as the government’s GST cut on bikes up to 350cc—from 28% to 18%—is already making an impact. Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has responded by slashing prices across its sub-350cc portfolio, which includes models from Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor. The revised prices will come into effect on September 22, 2025.
For riders, the change makes owning an international motorcycle more accessible than before. For the industry, it highlights how manufacturers are swiftly aligning with policy changes while keeping customer value and transparency front and center.
Why It Matters
The GST reduction is more than just a financial relief — it’s a move that could reshape India’s motorcycle market. Affordable pricing has always been a key driver for two-wheeler sales in the country. By passing on the entire benefit, AARI is ensuring that riders don’t just see a number on paper, but actually experience lower ownership costs.
Updated Prices Across the Portfolio
Here’s how the revised prices look across AARI’s three key brands:
Keeway & Benelli Models
- SR 125 – ₹1,16,250
- SR 250 – ₹1,43,220
- K300SF – ₹1,57,200
- RR 300 – ₹1,85,000
- K-Light 250 – ₹2,50,000
- Vieste 300 – ₹3,02,250
- Sixties 300i – ₹3,07,000
- V302C – ₹3,99,000
Zontes Motorcycles
- 350X – ₹2,32,500
- GK 350 – ₹3,22,800
- 350R – ₹2,57,200
- 350T – ₹2,75,650
- 350T Adv – ₹2,99,600
QJ Motor Range
- SRV 300 – ₹2,97,000
- SRC 250 – ₹1,37,500
With such a wide line-up — from entry-level commuters like the SR 125 to lifestyle-oriented cruisers like the V302C — customers across different budgets and preferences stand to gain.
More Than Just a Price Cut
Beyond affordability, AARI’s move shows agility in aligning with government reforms while supporting dealers with competitive pricing. The mid-capacity motorcycle space is one of India’s fastest-growing segments, especially among young urban riders, and this step could accelerate its momentum.
Conclusion
For customers, the GST cut translates into real savings and lower ownership costs. For the industry, it signals renewed energy in the sub-350cc category. With AARI passing on the benefits in full, riders now have a more affordable path to owning premium, performance-oriented motorcycles.