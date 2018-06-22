First Skoda Model Based On The MQB-A0-IN Platform To Be Introduced In 2020

Skoda Auto is taking on an even more important role for Volkswagen Group in the development of the Indian car market. As part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, Volkswagen Group’s position in this important growing market is to be strengthened for the long term. Around one and a half years ago, Skoda Auto was tasked with developing a sustainable model campaign for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands in the Indian volume segments.

All models designed and produced locally in India in the future will be based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, which already fulfils the stricter legal requirements for India that come into force in 2020. With the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto is also taking over responsibility for the sub-compact MQB A0 platform, initially with a focus on India (MQB-A0-IN).

Preparations for the India-based development and production of the new, technologically pioneering volume models for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands are already in full swing. The introduction of the first Skoda model based on the A0-IN platform is scheduled for 2020. The project will be headed by the Managing Director of Skoda Auto India Private Ltd, Gurpratap Boparai.

What are the fundamental advantages of the MQB?

By standardising components, dimensions and production processes, costs are lowered and production times are reduced. Furthermore, the MQB increases flexibility when developing new vehicles. Most of the technical development will take place in India.