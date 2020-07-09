Suzuki Gixxer SF Range is Now Costlier, Here’s How much They Cost Now

Suzuki Motorcycle India introduced the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India in March 2020 with BS6 compliant engine. Fast forward to May 2020, the Japanese bikemaker unleashed the BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 range as well. The Gixxer range is quite popular in the affordable performance segment and the SF range serves as the faired counterparts of the naked Gixxers. In the latest turn of events, Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the price of the SF range, including the 150cc faired sportsbike and SF 250 as well.

How much do they cost now?

Earlier in March, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh. On the other hand, the MotoGP version arrived holding a price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh. Now after the latest price hike, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.24 lakh. Similarly, the Gixxer SF BS6 MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh.

On the other hand, the Gixxer SF 250 was previously priced at INR 1.74 Lakh for the regular paint schemes and INR 1,74,900 for the top-spec ‘MotoGP’ edition. Now the bike has turned dearer by around ₹2,000. The regular Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Black now cost INR 1,76,140, and top-spec MotoGP Edition will now set you back by INR 1,76,941. Apart from the price hike, there is no other change on the respective motorcycles.

Specifications

The Gixxer SF continues to draw power from the same 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel-injected, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology. It generates 13.6ps@ 8000 rpm and 13.8Nm@6000 rpm. These figures are down from 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm for the bike’s BS4 engine. Although, in its BS6 state of tune, the updated engine promises better fuel economy. The bike continues to be available with ABS, LED illumination for the tail and headlight, 6-spoke alloy wheels and a dual-muffler exhaust system.

The Gixxer SF 250 draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine which churns out 26.5 PS which comes in at 9300 rpm while the torque rating stands at 22.2Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, suspension and braking hardware are also retained from the BS4 model. In terms of features, the Gixxer 250 series continues to sport a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. Undulations are absorbed by telescopic forks and a mono-shock while braking is handled by a disc brake at both ends.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched a doorstep sales and after-sales service platform to ensure meeting customer demand, during and post the Covid-19 lockdown. The Suzuki at your doorstep program is integrated within SMIPL’s official website, and enables customers to buy, test-ride and opt for after-sales services at the click of a button. Under this program, customers are also allowed to book Suzuki two-wheeler products through a toll-free number 1800-121-7996 along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case the customer wants to visit the dealership.