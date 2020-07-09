Honda Launches Online Booking Platform For Its Two-Wheelers

Visiting a showroom to buy a vehicle is soon going to be a thing of the past as multiple manufacturers in the recent past have launched their personal online platforms for booking vehicles and availing other services for the convenience of customers. The latest to join the bandwagon is Honda.

In order to strengthen contactless customer engagement in times of social distancing, Honda 2Wheelers India has introduced its digital ‘Online Booking’ platform on its official website. The company says it is a secure and convenient way to offer a seamless and transparent booking experience for customers.

Honda’s new online booking platform provides a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers. Now customers can choose their favourite Honda two-wheeler, select the variant, colour and Honda authorised dealer of their choice and complete their booking in 6 easy steps.

Steps for booking a bike/scooter on the online platform

Firstly, customers can now visit Honda’s official website and swiftly start their journey with their favourite wings by clicking simply on the ‘Book Now’ tab. Next, the customer fills his personal information allowing the system to share booking receipts later on their respective email id and mobile.

Thereon, the customer has to select a category (motorcycle or scooter), model details (model name, colour and variant) and location (state, city). The intuitive system immediately shows the effective price of the model. Customers can select the dealership of their choice amongst the list of Honda authorized dealerships.

The system then gives customers an option to review and make changes, if any, in their booking. Post verification, customers can choose their preferred secured payment option between PayTm, credit cards, debit cards, net banking, UPI Bhim to pay an online booking amount of Rs. 1,999. The booking amount is directly transferred to the respective dealer selected by the customer.

Once the payment is approved, the customer receives a Unique Booking Number via mail & SMS. This reference number has to be shared for all future communication with the dealership. The company further goes on to add that the customers need not worry in the event of cancellation of the booking. The full booking amount will be refunded to customers without deducting any transaction charges.

Emphasizing on enhancing digital engagement of customers with the brand, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Digitization is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The online booking platform on our official website maximizes customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda 2wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into a few simple clicks thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind.”