  • Home
    •   •  
  • Comparisons
    •   •  
  • Triumph Tracker 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Which One Should You Really Buy Triumph Tracker 400 vs Royal E...

Triumph Tracker 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Which One Should You Really Buy

Comparisons / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Recently, Triumph has brought the Tracker 400 to India, and after unveiling the Tracker 400 overseas, the bike comes here with a smaller 349cc engine. This unit is derived from the earlier 398cc motor but has been downsized to benefit from lower taxes, making it more affordable for buyers here.

It goes up against the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, which has already picked up interest.

On paper, both look close. But once you break things down, they don’t feel the same.

Engine and performance

SpecTriumph Tracker 400Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Engine349cc452cc
Power40 hp40 hp
Torque32 Nm40 Nm
Gearbox6 speed6 speed

Both make the same power number. But the way they deliver it is different.

The Guerrilla has more torque, and it comes earlier. In simple terms, you don’t have to push it much. It just moves easily, especially in traffic or when you need a quick overtake.

The Tracker feels smoother. It likes to be revved a bit more. It is not slow, just needs a slightly different riding style. Being lighter also helps it feel a bit more free.

Weight and size

SpecTracker 400Guerrilla 450
Weight181 kg185 kg
Seat height805 mm780 mm
Ground clearance162 mm169 mm
Fuel tank13 L11 L
Wheelbase1367 mm1440 mm

The Tracker feels lighter the moment you move it around. In tight spaces or traffic, that makes a difference.

The Guerrilla sits lower, so it feels easier to get your feet down. It also has more ground clearance, which helps on rough roads. The longer wheelbase gives it a more steady feel at speed.

The Tracker has a bigger tank, so fewer fuel stops!

Suspension and Braking Setup

SpecTracker 400Guerrilla 450
Front suspensionUSD forkTelescopic
RearMonoshockMonoshock
Rear travel130 mm150 mm
Front brake300 mm310 mm
Rear brake230 mm270 mm
TyresNarrowerWider

Both run on 17 inch wheels.

The Tracker gets USD forks. They feel a bit sharper from the front.

The Guerrilla focuses more on comfort. The extra rear travel helps when the road is not smooth. The wider tyres also add more grip and make the bike feel more planted.

Price and variant

ModelPrice
Tracker 400Rs 2.46 lakh
Guerrilla 450Rs 2.49 to Rs 2.72 lakh

The Tracker is slightly cheaper but only by a small margin and is offered in a single variant.

The Guerrilla comes with multiple variants, including the new Apex version, giving buyers more choice

Conclusion

Tracker feels light and smooth. Guerrilla feels stronger and easier in daily riding.

If you want relaxed riding, pick the Guerrilla.
If you want a lighter feel, the Tracker is a good pick!

Scroll to Top