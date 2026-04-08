Triumph Tracker 400 vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Which One Should You Really Buy

Recently, Triumph has brought the Tracker 400 to India, and after unveiling the Tracker 400 overseas, the bike comes here with a smaller 349cc engine. This unit is derived from the earlier 398cc motor but has been downsized to benefit from lower taxes, making it more affordable for buyers here.
It goes up against the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, which has already picked up interest.
On paper, both look close. But once you break things down, they don’t feel the same.
Engine and performance
|Spec
|Triumph Tracker 400
|Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
|Engine
|349cc
|452cc
|Power
|40 hp
|40 hp
|Torque
|32 Nm
|40 Nm
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|6 speed
Both make the same power number. But the way they deliver it is different.
The Guerrilla has more torque, and it comes earlier. In simple terms, you don’t have to push it much. It just moves easily, especially in traffic or when you need a quick overtake.
The Tracker feels smoother. It likes to be revved a bit more. It is not slow, just needs a slightly different riding style. Being lighter also helps it feel a bit more free.
Weight and size
|Spec
|Tracker 400
|Guerrilla 450
|Weight
|181 kg
|185 kg
|Seat height
|805 mm
|780 mm
|Ground clearance
|162 mm
|169 mm
|Fuel tank
|13 L
|11 L
|Wheelbase
|1367 mm
|1440 mm
The Tracker feels lighter the moment you move it around. In tight spaces or traffic, that makes a difference.
The Guerrilla sits lower, so it feels easier to get your feet down. It also has more ground clearance, which helps on rough roads. The longer wheelbase gives it a more steady feel at speed.
The Tracker has a bigger tank, so fewer fuel stops!
Suspension and Braking Setup
|Spec
|Tracker 400
|Guerrilla 450
|Front suspension
|USD fork
|Telescopic
|Rear
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Rear travel
|130 mm
|150 mm
|Front brake
|300 mm
|310 mm
|Rear brake
|230 mm
|270 mm
|Tyres
|Narrower
|Wider
Both run on 17 inch wheels.
The Tracker gets USD forks. They feel a bit sharper from the front.
The Guerrilla focuses more on comfort. The extra rear travel helps when the road is not smooth. The wider tyres also add more grip and make the bike feel more planted.
Price and variant
|Model
|Price
|Tracker 400
|Rs 2.46 lakh
|Guerrilla 450
|Rs 2.49 to Rs 2.72 lakh
The Tracker is slightly cheaper but only by a small margin and is offered in a single variant.
The Guerrilla comes with multiple variants, including the new Apex version, giving buyers more choice
Conclusion
Tracker feels light and smooth. Guerrilla feels stronger and easier in daily riding.
If you want relaxed riding, pick the Guerrilla.
If you want a lighter feel, the Tracker is a good pick!