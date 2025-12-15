STUDDS Jet Toxic Launched in India: Bold New Style Meets Trusted Everyday Helmet Safety

STUDDS Accessories Ltd introduced a new helmet for the riding fraternity of India. Called as the Jet Toxic, this new helmet brings a new bold look to the already popular Jet open face helmet range from the house of STUDDS. The message is loud and clear: everyday safety, every day comfort and a design that’s young and expressive.
Priced from Rs 1,245, the Jet Toxic is aimed at city riders who want something reliable but also want their riding gear to stand out.
The Care Report 2024 makes STUDDS the largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer in the world by volume. With the Jet Toxic, the firm continues with its approach of making safety accessible without compromising on style.
A well-known helmet with a new identity
The Jet Toxic is based on the tried and tested Jet platform which many riders already trust. What changes here is the visual identity.
The helmet features sharp lines, high contrasts of colour and graphics inspired by the streets. The design is inspired by the urban riding culture and gives the helmet a bold and energetic look. It is meant for those riders who use their two wheelers every day and at the same time want something that reflects their personality.
Safety and build quality you can count on
Safety is the essence of the Jet Toxic.
Key Safety and Build Highlights
- High impact resilient ABS outer shell
- ISI certification by Bureau of Indian Standards
- Rust proof stainless steel buckle for secure fastening
- Rigid construction for daily use in the city
The helmet is meant to be a reliable form of protection for everyday commutes and short rides.
Comfort for daily riding
Comfort has been kept simple and practical.
The Jet Toxic comes with a cushioned liner made from leatherette which helps absorb sweat and gives it a snug-fitting feel. The helmet is lightweight, which reduces strain during longer rides. Air vents are placed at different points to allow airflow and keep the rider cool.
It also has a short chopper visor to protect from the sun and wind. A long visor is available for riders who want more cover. The quick release visor mechanism makes it easy to remove and clean the visor.
Colours, sizes & availability
The Jet Toxic is available in six colour options, including Military Green, Sharkskin Blue, Classic Black, Black with Metallic Foil and Desert Storm. Both gloss and matt finishes are available.
It comes in Medium, Large, and Extra Large sizes.
The helmet is available at offline retail stores as well as the exclusive outlets of STUDDS. Online availability through the brand website and major marketplaces are being rolled out.
Verdict
With the Jet Toxic, STUDDS brings a bold new design to a helmet riders already trust. It keeps safety, comfort, and pricing appropriately simple, offering riders a new look to choose from. To the everyday urban rider, this will be like a practical helmet with a statement.