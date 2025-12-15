BKT Foundation Teams Up with KEM Hospital Mumbai to Launch a World-Class Sports Injury & Rehab Centre

BKT has upped their game in terms of public health support and sports recovery in India. Through its CSR arm, “The BKT Foundation,” they partnered with King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai in establishing a state-of-the-art Sports Injury & Rehabilitation Centre in the hospital’s grounds itself.
The centre was officially inaugurated on 14 December 2025 and has an area over 15,000 square feet, making it among the most advanced sports rehabilitation facilities in the public healthcare system in western India.
A joint effort for athletes and public healthcare
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Arvind Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director, BKT and Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Poddar, Chairperson of the BKT CSR Committee. The event was graced by Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the Chief Guest. Several senior officials of the BMC and medical leaders of KEM Hospital were also present.
This partnership between BKT Foundation, KEM Hospital and the BMC is aimed at making world-class sports injury treatment accessible to everyone and not only to the elite athletes.
Designed for Faster Recovery and Improved Performance
The new centre is expected to support more than 1000 athletes every year as well as allow for more than 500 specialised surgeries annually. It focuses on helping sportspersons to recover faster, return stronger and prepare better for national and international competitions.
The centre is headed by Dr. Roshan Wade, sports medicine specialist, Additional Professor Department of Orthopaedics, KEM Hospital. He heads a multidisciplinary team, including surgeons, physiotherapists, rehabilitation experts and nutritionists working together under one roof.
World class facilities under one roof
The centre includes:
- A 20-bed dedicated ward
- A modern operation theatre complex of 3 fully equipped OTs
- ICU-backed post-surgery care
- A full scale rehabilitation unit
Advanced technologies available at the facility include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, underwater treadmills, zero gravity treadmills, virtual reality-based rehab systems and a dedicated gait analysis lab.
The OPD section has consultation rooms, in-house X-ray and scannogram facilities, and various therapy options that include laser therapy, shockwave therapy, ultrasonic therapy, Tecar therapy, and electrotherapy.
Long-term commitment from the BKT Foundation
The BKT Foundation has thus far invested approximately Rs 20 crore in setting up this facility. Moreover, a tie-up with suppliers of equipment will ensure maintenance and upkeep of this facility.
This initiative is a part of a larger vision of the Foundation to improve healthcare systems, which will in turn support a developing sports culture in India.
What BKT leadership says
Speaking at the launch, Mr Arvind Poddar said that BKT believes that the real progress occurs when communities grow together. He added that the centre is meant to ensure that high-quality treatment is available to every athlete, regardless of background.
Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Poddar shared that the project was close to her heart. She said the centre was established to provide healing with dignity, care and support to enable young athletes to believe in their dreams and strive for excellence with confidence.
A step towards a healthier sporting future
With this initiative, BKT continues to commit itself to providing affordable and accessible quality healthcare. The integration of state-of-the-art sports rehabilitation in a public hospital can definitely build a better future for sports achievers in the country. The newly established Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Centre in KEM Hospital is a major step towards a healthier and stronger sports environment in the nation.