Stryder launches Airborne and Arcus e-bikes in India

Stryder Cycle, part of the Tata Group, has introduced two new electric bicycles in India, Airborne and Arcus, priced at Rs 42,995 and Rs 34,995 respectively. Both are made for daily travel inside cities and short rides. The main focus is on low cost running, easy charging and simple use for everyone.
The company has positioned these e-bikes as a step toward cleaner and more sustainable urban mobility, especially at a time when cities are facing higher traffic congestion and rising fuel costs. These products are meant to make eco-friendly commuting more accessible and easier to adopt.
Airborne E-Bike Details
Airborne is made for stronger riding and mixed road use. It feels more powerful compared to a normal cycle.
- 10.4Ah battery pack
- Up to 35 km range
- Full charge in around 3 hours
- 4 inch wide tyres for better grip
- LCD display for ride info
- Multiple riding modes
It is more suitable for rough roads, small slopes and longer weekend rides.
Arcus E-Bike Details
Arcus is more focused on daily city use. It is lighter in feel and more practical for office or short trips.
- 36V 11.6Ah removable battery
- Up to 60 km riding range
- 5 inch colour display
- 50-lumen front light
- Smart under-seat rear light
- Mobile charging support
- Easy charging at home
This one is better for regular commuting like office, market and daily errands.
Common Features in Both Models
Both Airborne and Arcus follow the same simple idea of easy electric travel.
- Electric pedal assist
- Low running cost compared to petrol
- Home charging support
- Easy handling like a normal cycle
- Eco friendly travel option
They are made for people who want simple transport without fuel stress.
Brand Trust Factor
Stryder is part of Tata Group, which gives strong trust to these products. The brand already has presence in bicycle segment and now it is slowly moving into electric mobility.
This helps first time buyers feel more safe while trying electric cycles.
Final Conclusion
Both Airborne and Arcus are simple electric cycles made for daily use. Airborne gives more strength and better road grip. Arcus gives longer range and more comfort for city travel.