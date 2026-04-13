Suzuki Matsuri Mumbai 2026 returns with Burgman 400 debut, new Burgman Street showcase

Suzuki Motorcycle India has brought back its rider festival Suzuki Matsuri to Mumbai once again. The event took place on 12 April 2026 at Richardson & Cruddas in Mulund. It brought riders, scooter users and fans together for a full day of riding and activities.
The event aimed to bring people together to ride different Suzuki two-wheelers and enjoy the biking culture.
New Burgman Street shown to customers
The updated Suzuki Burgman Street was displayed for visitors at the event as an on-ground customer reveal. It gets a more comfortable setup and small design changes aimed at everyday city use.
Some of the visible updates include a refreshed maxi scooter style, improved seating position for relaxed riding, dual LED headlamp setup and a new 12-inch rear wheel. The scooter was also made available for test rides in a controlled area, along with on-the-spot booking support at the venue.
Different riding zones set up
Suzuki arranged multiple specially curated riding tracks for visitors. Each zone focuses on a different riding style and real world usage.
There was a track for Burgman Street test rides, another for Access with ABS, a separate area for the electric e-ACCESS and also an urban enduro track for V-Strom SX.
These zones helped riders understand handling, braking and overall performance in safe conditions. It also allowed direct experience of different Suzuki models in one place.
Burgman 400 shown in India for first time
The biggest surprise of the event was the appearance of the Suzuki Burgman 400. This scooter is not officially launched in India yet. It is already sold in international markets like Europe and the US.
It carries a 400cc liquid cooled engine with CVT automatic transmission. The focus is more on comfort and long distance riding rather than just city use.
Key features include dual LED headlamps, traction control system, dual channel ABS and triple disc braking setup. It also gets a large seat, storage space, semi digital instrument cluster and touring friendly design.
Suzuki has not confirmed any launch yet, but its public display suggests the brand is studying customer response for the premium scooter segment.
Activities and entertainment at the event
Apart from riding, the event also had live entertainment and engagement zones. There were stunt shows, Suzuki Parade with rider clubs and owner groups, and interactive sessions where owners shared real riding stories.
There were also tattoo and helmet art booths, Suzuki merchandise stalls and cosplay inspired participation adding energy to the venue.
Live performances by Khanzaadi and DJ Lady Barot created a festival atmosphere throughout the day.
Suzuki also ran quizzes, “Post & Win” social media contests and multiple lucky draws with giveaways. Long term owners of Access, Burgman and Gixxer were specially honoured for their loyalty to the brand.
Simple overview
|Area
|Details
|Event
|Suzuki Matsuri Mumbai 2026
|Main focus
|Riding experience and community
|Key scooter
|Burgman Street updated version
|Surprise
|Burgman 400 showcased
|Activities
|Test rides, stunts, contests
Ending note
The event mixes riding, lifestyle and product showcase in one place. Burgman Street stays the main highlight for customers, while Burgman 400 quietly becomes the most talked about part of the event.