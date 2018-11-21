Starting from INR 7,44,000; Here Is the New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The wait is finally over, Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Ertiga in India today at a starting price of INR 7.44 Lakh for the base model and INR 10.90 Lakh for the top end variant. The new generation car is 4,395 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and stands at 1,690 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is 2,740 mm offering sufficient space to the occupants. Safety has been given a huge priority in this car, the Heartect platform uses high tensile steel in the right places. Safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range.

On offer are two engine options, a new 1.5-litre petrol engine seen in the new Ciaz as well. This engine will generate 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque. The diesel remains unchanged, the 1.3-litre diesel engine offers 88.5 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Both these engine options get Maruti’s SHVS system, with a dual battery set-up in the petrol engine. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol engine gets an optional 4-speed automatic transmission which gets ESP and hill hold control as well. ARAI claimed mileage figures for the petrol manual, petrol automatic and diesel engine options are 19.34 kmpl, 18.69 kmpl and 25.47 kmpl respectively.

On the inside, the Ertiga has been transformed. A beige theme is followed inside which is broken by a premium looking faux wooden inserts. The steering wheel is leather wrapped and gets a flat bottom, adding a certain sporty appeal. Each row offers more shoulder room. The second-row seat can be split in 60:40 ratio and gets a one-touch recline and tumble to access the third row. The third-row seats can be reclined. All rows get at least 2 cupholders, with an air cooler in the front row. The driver gets a coloured MID in the instrument console providing a plethora of information. The centre console of the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant. The car would be offered in pearl metallic Auburn red, metallic magma grey, pearl metallic oxford blue, pearl arctic white and metallic silky silver.