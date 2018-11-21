Royal Enfield Will Not Introduce Any New Bikes on the 650 Platform Soon, to Focus on BS VI Conversion

The launch event of the Royal Enfield twins was nothing less than a fairy tale. The company not only delivered two brilliant motorcycles, but they have also made them available at such an unbelievable price tag. Starting at a mere INR 2.5 Lakhs, the twins are a great value for money package. That said, we may be a bit greedy to expect more bikes based on the platform of the twins. We also showcased a bobber based on the bikes some time back, but, is Royal Enfield going to deliver us such products? The short answer is no. The company now has to dedicate its engineers and developers to make the current range of their other other bikes BS VI compliant.

In a question-answer round after the launch, a question asking about what products can be seen on this new platform of the twins. Siddhartha Lal, CEO, Royal Enfield, answered saying that there are no plans as of now yet. The new emission norms have delayed their plans to do so. He also added that both the Continental GT and the Interceptor are great new products which will be enough for a few more years, by which time the company would have converted all their existing bikes to comply with BS VI norms.

That implies that maybe Royal Enfield did have plans to use the platform of the twins for other bikes. Rumours of RE giving testing a Himalayan with the 650 cc power plant have been going around for some time. Moreover, there also are rumours of a 650 cc scrambler that Royal Enfield could make. All we have to do now is wait, wait for a very long time before we see any of these rumours becoming true, till then we have the new Interceptor and Continental GT to enjoy. Do watch our video below explaining the differences between the Interceptor and the Continental GT.