SPIED: Yamaha XTZ 125 on Indian Roads

The Yamaha XTZ 125 bike has been spotted undergoing tests on Indian roads. This dual sport bike can be used both on or off the road making it a very versatile and relevant product in the Indian market. This bike has been on sale in international markets like the Philippines and Ecuador for quite some time. While the test mule in the spy shots sports a black paint scheme with red and silver highlights, the bike is also available in a blue and white colour scheme in international markets. There is still a question mark as to the bike making its way to the Indian market and Yamaha is yet to confirm or deny this happening.

Powering this bike is a 124cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC engine which is light yet somewhat powerful. The engine is good for making 12.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 11.6 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed gearbox. The 11-litre fuel tank will offer a decent range to the bike considering the small engine will provide a high fuel efficiency number. The bike gets a 21-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear both of which are spoked. The tyres seen in the spy shot appear to be chunky indicating that the bike may get chunky off-road compatible tyres.

The bike measures 2,090 mm in length and offers a ground clearance of 260 mm. The saddle stands 840 mm high and the bike tips the scales at 118 kg with all fluids. A bike this high with a mere 125 cc engine capacity engine will make it a one of kind product in the Indian market making the chances of this bike making it way to India very low. However, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to such a product. Stay tuned for any updates on the bike.

Image Source: AutoCar India