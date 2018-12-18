Iconic Scooter Manufacturer Lambretta May Come Back to India by 2020

What a time is this to be in? We saw Jawa make a comeback and there are rumours of Yezdi making a comeback as well. Joining these brands of yesterday is the Lambretta company who shall have a prototype product ready just in time for the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. While the iconic shape and styling of the scooter is expected to remain the same, we hear that the scooter will be powered by a new electric power plant. While Vespa did their best to bring Italian retro-styled scooters in the Indian market, will Lambretta be able to overtake them? That is a question which would be answered in due course of time.

The company will join hands with Lohia Auto and the Bird Group, to strengthen its hold in the Indian market. The international parent company of Lambretta, Innocenti will also set-up a plant near Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra. This assembly plant will not only provide genuine Lambretta parts to customers but will also serve as a production hub. The company will manufacture and export two-wheelers to the African continent and nearby countries. The company also has plans of introducing a steel-bodied Super Lambretta, specially designed for the Indian market, which is currently under development.

Backed by electric power and retaining the old retro styling, the new scooter sounds like a perfect combination of old and new technology. There is no information on the electric powertrain out yet but we do know that it is currently being developed in Milan, Italy. Lambretta has been cooperating with a global partner which has been helping the brand for the development of this electric two-wheeler. More details on this electric scooter will be out by the launch of the scooter so stay tuned and keep reading for more updates on the Lambretta comeback.

