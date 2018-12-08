SPIED: The New 2019 WagonR, Launch Expected Soon

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a perfect city car for Indian road conditions. This smart looking tall boy hatchback has been the top choice for many people in our country. A small and compact body combined with a spacious and practical interior have made this a very successful formula. Maruti is soon going to take this formula and put it on a new car, the new generation WagonR. Here are some spy shots of this new car, which is expected to launch by the first half of 2019. This new generation car will give this a much-needed refreshment and will continue to boost sales numbers for Maruti Suzuki.

As it is for most Maruti cars nowadays, the new WagonR will offer a much more premium feel than before. The flat surfaces are now gone and in our more curvy lines. the bonnet gets a pronounced curve at the front end. Highlighting the side profile of the car is a new floating type roof which looks rather nice. Flared wheel arches make the side profile look more appealing. A new tall taillight cluster is seen at the rear and a chrome applique is present at the rear end above the number plate.

Maruti may still use the 1-litre petrol engine which is sufficient for a car this size. However, the engine will be tuned to meet the upcoming BS VI emission norms. The engine will be offered with a factory fitted CNG kit as well. Apart from the standard 5-speed stick shift, Maruti will also offer an AMT gearbox as an option. Talking about new norms, Maruti will also have to make changes to abide by the new crash norms as well. Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt reminder and a high-speed alarm will be offered as standard across all variants.

Image Source: Autocar India