The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Is A Salute To Speed – Will Feature Warp Charging!

One of the fastest phones you could buy right now, has decided to associate with a car brand that has been at the pinnacle of cutting edge and all things fast on wheels. For those who like things to move at a blistering speed, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be launched on December 12th, 2018, at an event in Mumbai.

Over the vanilla OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition will feature 10 GB of Ram! Moreover, it will be able replenish the juice in its battery at Warp Speed. The phone will be sold with a charger that will supply the phone with enough power to last for a day, within 20 minutes of charging!

The phone’s design will carry elements which will highlight the association, in the form of a McLaren logo at the bottom of a textured, kevlar-pattern back cover. An orange-yellow accent running through it’s frame at the bottom and on its sides will remind buyers of McLaren’s traditional shade, in which, their LT and LM cars often come wrapped in.

Apart from the Ram and 256 GB of onboard storage, all other hardware will mostly remain identical to the recently launched OnePlus 6T. So the waterdrop notch on the screen, a dual rear camera setup and everything else will continue as it is. This isn’t the first time that the phone company has associated itself with a powerful brand for its special edition phone. Previous iterations of OnePlus phones have had special editions which celebrated the company’s association with the movie franchise ‘Star Wars’, Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ and the iconic fashion boutique, ‘Colette’. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will certainly focus on craftsmanship and for being covered in quality materials, will certainly ask for a premium, over and above its every day variants.