Maruti Suzuki Baleno Races to 5 lakh Sales, Creates New Record

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the premium hatchback MSIL launched a couple of years back has clocked 5 lakh sales. With this, it has become the fastest car to reach the milestone. The Baleno achieved the feat in record time of 38 months and boasts a market segment of over 27% in the A2+ segment.

Sold through the premium Nexa channel of Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno was introduced in October 2015. Ever since, the car, which is positioned a segment above the Swift, has enjoyed fantastic sales and leadership status in its segment. The stylish car looks quite premium and has appealed to those looking for a big, stylish hatchback which doesn’t cost the moon.

Baleno is exclusively manufactured in India. It is the first car to be exported from India to Japan. And, besides domestic market the premium hatchback has been receiving overwhelming response in global markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America and East Asia.

The Baleno is also available in the sporty RS version and can be had with a variety of engines powering it.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Baleno has become a resounding success in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment. It is a testimony of our best in class technology and customer experience. Our engineers have ensured that Baleno offers superior ride and handling, class leading performance and safety. With a staggering 20.6 % growth in first half of 2018-19, Baleno has been among the top selling cars in India, since 2016. We are grateful for our customers’ constant support that has made Baleno India’s most preferred premium hatchback.”

Check out an image gallery of the Baleno RS below