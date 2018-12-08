VIDEO: Watch The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Put Its Power Down On A Dyno

Royal Enfield’s twin-cylinder cats, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been making big waves among bike enthusiasts in the country. Powered by Royal Enfield’s first-ever modern-day twin-cylinder engines, the bikes are also the most affordable twins you can now buy in the country. Both motorcycles are powered by a 650 cc Parallel-twin motor which is rated for an output of 47 HP at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm at 5,250 clicks.

The motor has been tuned to deliver 80% of its torque at a low 2,500 rpm, while its 270 degree firing order ensures a deep burble from the twin exhaust system. In this dyno test video, the Continental GT 650 is strapped to measure the engine’s power output at the wheel. As is the case with all motorcycles, the results reveal a very slight power loss during transfer from the engine to the back wheel. The final figures stand at 44.36 HP @ 6,840 rpm and nearly 52 Nm @ 5,100 rpm, where the torque figure is identical to what has been stated by the bike maker.

Since their introduction, the RE twins have been busy shocking motorcyclists all over with the smooth, vibration-free performance from their motors. This character is very unlikely, considering the shockwaves which everyone was used to from the long stroke, high-capacity singles until now. The new motors also make these brand new Royal Enfield bikes fast in an easy manner, and they now offer a great alternative for those who had no choice but to live with the fast but frantic performance of the KTM 390s.