SPIED: Test Mule Of The Upcoming Hyundai Santro Spotted Again

Hyundai continues to test the next-generation Santro a.k.a. AH2 in India as more spy images of the test hatchback emerge. The new set of spy images were published by theautomotiveindia who caught the test mule somewhere in Delhi. The car will reportedly replace the i10 and will be slotted between the Eon and the Grand i10. The upcoming hatchback will feature a tall boy (read tall roof) design.

Mechanical specifications are scarce although previous reports suggest that the hatchback is likely to use the 1.0-litre Kappa petrol engine from the Eon. There are also rumours that entry-level variants will be powered by an 800cc petrol engine.

The folks at Hyundai tried to hide the interior of the vehicle by using sun-shades on the windows (or they probably were actually trying to save the driver and occupants of the test mule from the radiation — we’ll never know). But as seen on previous occasion, the new hatchback seemed to feature a floating infotainment display. However, the screen was held by a suction cup that was attached to the windscreen. Hyundai is known to offer first-in-segment features, and thus it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see a floating infotainment display on the upcoming hatchback.

The upcoming Santro will compete against that likes of Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. We’re yet to hear any details about the expected arrival date of the new Santro although we may see the hatchback drive into the Indian market by the end of 2018, or early 2019.

Image Source: The Automotive India