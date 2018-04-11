Arshad Warsi Gets Himself A Ducati Monster 797

It looks like it has been raining new vehicles in Bollywood for the past few weeks. Recently, Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu picked up a Ducati Scrambler Icon, while Akshay Kumar took delivery of a Jeep Compass SUV. Now, Arshad Warsi too, has got himself a new set of wheels.

The Jolly LLB actor recently bought a Ducati Monster 797 Dark edition. Images shared by Ducati Infinity Mumbai, the official dealer for the Italian brand in the region show Warsi taking delivery of his new sports bike. The Monster 797 Dark edition will soon join Warsi’s garage which already features an Indian Scout.

A few highlights of the Ducati Monster 797 include the Ducati Trellis frame, LED DRL for the headlamp, LED turn indicators, LED tail light, full LCD instrument cluster, cast aluminium twin-sided swing arm and a laterally mounted Sachs sourced shock absorber with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping at the rear. At the front, suspension duties are taken care of by 43 mm Kayaba forks with 130 mm of travel. Also on offer is a 16.5 litre fuel tank with an attachment clip at the front just like the one on the original 1992 Monster. The Monster 797 can be had in three colours including Ducati Red, Star White Silk and Dark Stealth.

At the heart of the Ducati Monster 797 is a 803cc Desmodue L-twin engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 73 hp at 8,250 rpm while the peak torque of 67 Nm comes up at 5,750 rpm. This engine is paired to a six speed transmission. Prices for the Ducati Monster 797 start at INR 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). In India, the Monster 797 rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and the Triumph Street Triple S.