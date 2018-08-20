SPIED: Tata Tigor JTP Test Mule Spotted Once Again

Tata Motors continues testing the Tigor JTP as a test mule of the compact sedan was spotted once again. The latest sighting of a test mule, sporting a twin-barrel exhaust, comes from Coimbatore, courtesy Team-BHP.

Contrary to previous sighting where the rear bumper was partially camouflaged, the latest photographs spot the test mule with an unpainted rear bumper with black inserts and parking sensors. However, the vehicle was not equipped with any reflectors, reverse lamps or chrome garnish.

Inside, as seen on the model showcased as a concept at the 2018 Auto Expo held in Delhi earlier this year, the Tata Tigor JTP featured an all-black theme with contrast red inserts around the HVAC vents and black leather cladding seats with red JTP badging and contrast stitching.

Mechanical specifications on the 2018 Tata Tigor JTP are likely to include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 108 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. This engine would be paired to a five speed manual transmission.

The India launch details are scarce at the moment. However, the uncamouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle suggests that the premium version of the compact sedan should arrive at the showrooms in a few weeks. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available.

Source: Team-BHP