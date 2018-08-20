New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 8.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ciaz in India with prices starting from INR 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new sedan will be available in 11 variants and seven options. Check out all the variants and their respective prices listed below:

Petrol Smart Hybrid

Sigma: INR 8.19 lakh

Delta: INR 8.80 lakh

Zeta: INR 9.57 lakh

Alpha: INR 9.97 lakh

Petrol Smart Hybrid Automatic

Delta: INR 9.80 lakh

Zeta: INR 10.57 lakh

Alpha: INR 10.97 lakh

Diesel Smart Hybrid

Sigma: INR 9.19 lakh

Delta: INR 9.80 lakh

Zeta: INR 10.57 lakh

Alpha: INR 10.97 lakh

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in seven colour options:

NEXA Blue

Pearl Sangria Red

Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown

Pearl Midnight Black

Metallic Magma Gray

Metallic Premium Silver

Pearl Snow White

Mechanically, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz receives an all new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) that replaces the 1.4-litre unit. The 1.5-litre, K15B, four-cylinder is tuned to deliver 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant continues to use the 1.3-litre engine which produces 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. However, the 1.3-litre oil burner will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor by the end of the year.

The new petrol engine is claimed to offer a fuel economy of 21.56 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 20.28 kmpl with the automatic transmission. The 1.3-litre diesel engine that is only available with a manual transmission, is claimed to return 28.09 kmpl.

The sedan also features cosmetic updates to the exterior and the interior. Upfront, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a revised fascia with a new front bumper, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts, new chrome grille, and chrome accents surrounding the fog lamps. The rear gets refreshed tail lamps, and new rear bumper with chrome inserts. The new 2018 model also features a new alloy wheel design.

Inside, the dashboard gets faux wood inlays, and an updated steering wheel which now features a cruise control button. The interior gets a dual tone finish with a combination of beige and black colour.

The revised instrument console features a colour display between the tachometer and the speedometer. The fuel and the temperature gauge have been re-positioned. For 2018, the fuel gauge is positioned right under the speedometer while the temperature indicator sits below the tachometer. The positions of the telltale indicators have also be toggled for a refreshed look.

The bookings for the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have already commenced and you can reserve one for a token amount of INR 11,000 at a NEXA showroom near you.