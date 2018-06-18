SPIED: Hydro Blue Jeep Compass Trailhawk Spotted In India

FCA India recently launched the new, Limited Edition Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ In India. The limited run SUV commemorates the 25,000 sales milestone of the Made In India Jeep Compass. Meanwhile, another Jeep Compass that is heading to India and a test mule of the SUV was recently captured through the lens.

While we’re yet to hear a launch date for the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk, a uncamouflaged test mule of the upcoming SUV, painted Hydro Blue, was spotted alongside the standard Jeep Compass.

As reported earlier, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk variant was recently showcased in India for the very first time. In fact, reports even suggested that the bookings for the compact SUV had begun and a few Jeep dealers were accepting bookings against an amount of INR 50,000.

Visually, the Trailhawk badge beings black decal on the bonnet, red colour recovery hook on the front bumper, underbody skid plates, Trailhawk and Trail Rated badging and new alloy wheels to the Jeep Compass. The Trailhawk variant also comes equipped with new front and rear bumpers for better off-roading capability, all weather floor mats, Hill Descent Control (HDC) as standard, the company’s signature Active Drive low-range 4WD and a new ‘Rock’ drive mode under the Selec-Terrain 4WD system.

Mechanically, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will get a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that is tuned to deliver 173 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep will introduce the nine speed automatic transmission with the diesel variant for the first time in India with the introduction of the Trailhawk variant.

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear an official launch date for the upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk although we may hear more details in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Spy Image Source: TeamBHP