Limited Edition Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ Launched In India

To commemorate the 25,000 sales milestone of the Made In India Jeep Compass, FCA India has announced the Limited Edition Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ for the Indian market. Jeep Compass achieved the sales milestone in less than a year of the SUV’s launch in the market on July 31, 2017. Bedrock will be available in the ‘Sport’ trim, and will come with the 2.0-litre 173 PS Turbo Diesel engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, in 4×2 drive configuration.

Commenting on Jeep Compass Bedrock Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said that with the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. The brand is celebrating its 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition.

The Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition will come with special elements like Reverse Parking Camera, 16-inch gloss Black Alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats, Bedrock decals and the Bedrock monogram. Bedrock Limited Edition has been priced at INR 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available in three colours – Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.

Check out more images of the new, Limited Edition Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’: