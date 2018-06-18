MY2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Launched In India

India Kawasaki Motors has announced the launch of the MY19 Ninja 1000 in India. The price of MY19 Ninja 1000 remains unchanged and it is available for INR 999,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). There are no technical changes in the specifications of MY19 Ninja 1000, however there are minor graphical changes.

The Ninja 1000 is assembled as a SKD product at the Pune Plant of India Kawasaki Motors.

Speaking about the launch of the new Ninja 100, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that the MY19 Ninja 1000 is being launched in India on a same day when it is getting launched in other countries. He further added that the brand has always seen a positive response to Ninja 1000 in the India market because it offers everyday comfort and enhanced touring performance.

inja 1000 has some top features like chin spoilers which are similar to those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R models and lower profile dual LED headlights. Other features include Assist and slipper clutch, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System, and 3-mode Kawasaki Traction Control.

The New MY2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 will continue to be available in two colours – black and green. The bookings are open and customers can visit their nearest dealership to enquire about the Kawasaki Ninja 1000.