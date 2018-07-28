SPIED: Clearest Images Of Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift

The upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift, which is reportedly scheduled to be launched in the India market in the month of August 2018, has been spotted completely undisguised, and ready to roll into the showrooms. The latest, and clearest set of spy images, first published on Autoportal, reveal the exterior and (some) interior details of the upcoming 2018 Ciaz Facelift.

Upfront, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift features a revised fascia with a new front bumper, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts, new chrome grille, and chrome accents surrounding the fog lamps. The only evident update to the side is the new alloy wheel design while the rear gets refreshed tail lamps, and new rear bumper with chrome inserts. Inside, the dashboard gets faux wood inlays, and an updated steering wheel which now features a cruise control button. The new instrument console also gets minor revisions, with the fuel indicator now placed right below the speedometer.

Mechanically, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be offered with an all new 1.5-litre petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre unit in its predecessor. Also on offer will be the 1.3-litre diesel unit, which will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options will most likely remain the same and unless Maruti Suzuki surprises us with a six-speed gearbox which was recently spotted on a Ertiga test mule, one can expect the same manual and automatic transmission options on the 2018 Ciaz Facelift.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce a launch date for the 2018 Ciaz Facelift. If at all the new sedan is scheduled for an August launch, we should hear an official announcement soon. Meanwhile, check out all the latest spy images through the gallery below:

Source: Autoportal